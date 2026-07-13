Lindsay Clancy wants to call women who have experienced postpartum psychosis as witnesses at her trial

Lindsay Clancy's lawyer wants to call witnesses to the stand in her criminal trial who have personal experience with postpartum psychosis.

A final pretrial hearing will be held Monday, one week before jury selection is set to begin in the Duxbury, Massachusetts mother's high-profile murder trial.

Clancy is facing three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of her three children in 2023. Prosecutors allege that Clancy premeditated their murders by sending her husband out for takeout food before strangling the children and attempting to take her own life. Clancy's defense attorney said his client takes responsibility for what happened, but plans to argue at trial that she was overcome by an episode of postpartum psychosis.

Clancy has been held in a mental facility since the incident.

In a new court filing, Kevin Reddington, Clancy's defense attorney, told the court that he has been contacted by 15 different people who allege to have personal experience with postpartum psychosis, hallucinations, or SSRI use, who are willing to testify at trial.

These people have no believed connection to this case, but have "been victimized by the medical system that fails to recognize the severe, debilitating and devastating impact of postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis," according to the filing.

"Clancy requests permission to present testimonial evince from witnesses who have themselves suffered from PPD and PPP including the suicidal ideation, infanticide ideation, homicidal ideation with auditory and visual hallucinations," the court motion requests.

Judge William Sullivan will hear arguments on the issue in the hearing Monday afternoon in Plymouth Superior Court.