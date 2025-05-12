Massachusetts police chief accused of domestic assault and battery

Lincoln, Massachusetts Police Chief Sean Kennedy is out on paid administrative leave after he was taken into custody on Saturday accused of domestic assault and battery.

"The Westwood Police Department advised us that they had placed our Chief of Police under arrest for an off-duty incident that had taken place at his residence," Lincoln Town Administrator Timothy Higgins read from a statement.

Woman taken to hospital

Investigators in Westwood said a woman came into their station with facial injuries, after she said Kennedy threw her against a wall in their home during an argument. The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated. According to the police report, she said it was not the first time she'd been assaulted.

Higgins said the town takes any such allegations seriously.

On Monday evening, Lincoln's select board voted to approve Lt. Jon Wentworth as acting police chief.

"I have full confidence in his ability to tend to the needs of the people of the department through what is a tough period, and to make sure that the department is effectively run for the next several months while we wait for the outcome of the legal process," Higgins said.

"A very tough weekend"

Higgins said the town will be conducting its own internal review of the matter.

"A very tough weekend for the entire police department especially the chief and his family," Wentworth said. "We're still ready to serve; just a challenging time for everybody, we appreciate the select board's support."

Kennedy waived his appearance at his Dedham arraignment on Monday. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Kennedy will be back in court June 26 and is ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.