125-year-old book returned to Worcester Public Library, 51 years after due date

Book checked out almost 120 years ago returned to New Bedford library

Book checked out almost 120 years ago returned to New Bedford library

Book checked out almost 120 years ago returned to New Bedford library

WORCESTER - A 125-year-old book that was overdue for 51 years has finally returned home to the Worcester Public Library thanks to a Boston resident.

Worcester Public Library

Book returned after 51 years

The library announced on Facebook that their long-lost book had been returned to their collection after a Boston resident found it and gave it to the Cambridge Public Library.

The book was "The Early Works of Aubrey Beardsley" by Aubrey Beardsley. It was published in 1899 and the library acquired the book in July that same year.

"We're excited to welcome this piece of history back to the Worcester Public Library after its decades-long journey. Returning library books is essential to ensuring access for all, allowing resources to circulate and inspire new readers," Worcester Public Library Executive Director Jason Homer said.

"It's incredible to think how many hands this book might have passed through before finding its way home, and this return is a reminder of the enduring value of libraries."

The book will be available for people to read in the library, but it can not be checked out.

The book is roughly 125 years old. Worcester Public Library

Luckily the book was returned with its due date card still in it. It was taken out in 1973 with a return date of May 22, 1973.

The card says that "prompt return" is the responsibility of whoever borrows the book. Worcester Public Library

Fortunately, whoever borrowed the book does not have to pay any late fees. The Worcester Public Library eliminated late fees because they were "not an effective means of promoting the return of books, and in some cases may actually work against that goal."

This edition and volume of the book is considered a rare book and is selling with another volume for $950 on online retailers. The second volume is called "The Late Works of Aubrey Beardsley."

Another book that was 120 years overdue was returned to New Bedford Libray in 2023.

Who is Aubrey Beardsley?

Beardsley was an English illustrator and author. His works were influenced by Japanese woodcuts, and he was a leading influence in the aesthetic movement alongside Oscar Wilde, according to the Tate Britain. He is also credited with the development of Art Nouveau . He died at 25 years old in 1898 from tuberculosis.