Library book that was nearly 120 years overdue finally returned in Massachusetts

Book checked out almost 120 years ago returned to New Bedford library

NEW BEDFORD - A library book from New Bedford that was checked out nearly 120 years ago was found in West Virginia and returned.

The rare books curator at West Virginia University recently found a book about electricity in their donations. It's called "An Elementary Treatise on Electricity" by James Clerk Maxwell. The slip inside showed it was checked out from the New Bedford Library and due back in December 1903.

"It's never too late to return an overdue library book!" the library posted to Facebook.

As for a late fee, it was capped at just $2.