Lexington family sues Boy Scouts after 11-year-old dies on New Hampshire trip

LEXINGTON - The family of 11-year-old Keoni Hubbard is suing the Boy Scouts of America after the child died during a boating accident in New Hampshire in 2023. The family's lawyer says an investigation into the incident ruled it was not a freak accident, but a "systemic failure."

"Hell on Earth"

"I am trapped in my own version of hell on Earth. A hell where the best part of my day is when I wake up, and for half a moment, I forget my son is dead," said Keoni's father John Hubbard.

The boy was involved in a boating accident on Manning Lake in New Hampshire. He was there with his Lexington Boy Scout Troop.

"Eight scouts, including Keoni, ages 11 to 14, were placed on a small sport boat by an organization that irresponsibly entrusted the care and safety of those children to an utterly unqualified young boat operator," claimed attorney Tucker Merrigan. Merrigan alleged the operator had been issued his license 10 days before and had about an hour of training on the boat's controls.

Merrigan said investigators concluded the accident was a "systemic failure."

Parents allege safety protocols weren't followed

Merrigan said the incident violated several of the Boy Scouts' own rules, including that a supervisor must be 21 years old or older. He said Boy Scouts also require a second lookout person if the children are going to be in or on the water. In addition, according to Merrigan, the organization requires a head count before getting on a motorboat, but the operator could not tell investigators how many children were on the boat.

"In Keoni's memory, we want to honor who he was - an amazing son, a loyal friend, and a truly kind human being," said his mother Jenna Hubbard. "I am a completely different person after losing my sweet boy."

They are suing the Boy Scouts of America, in part, to force the organization to create a water safety program standard

"I remember the last thing I said to Keoni before he left for camp. I gave him a hug, and I told him I love him, and I said, 'Have fun and be safe,'" said Jenna Hubbard.

In response, the Boy Scouts of America says they continue to grieve the loss of Keoni. They have not had an opportunity to thoroughly review the lawsuit, nor will they comment on impending litigation.

