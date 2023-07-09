'Keoni loved, loved, loved scouting:' Lexington Boy Scout killed in boating accident during New Hampshire camping trip

GILMANTON, N.H. – Police say a young boy died Friday afternoon during a boating accident while he was participating in a Boy Scout camping trip in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police received 911 calls Friday around 2:15 p.m. on Manning Lake in Gilmanton.

First responders rushed to the lake, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy has since been identified as 11-year-old Keoni Hubbard from Troop 119 in Lexington.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the news that one of our Scouts, Keoni Hubbard from Troop 119 Lexington, tragically passed away in a boating accident on Lake Manning in Glimanton, NH this past Friday. As one of the leaders shared, 'Keoni loved, loved, loved, scouting,'" said the Spirit of Adventure Council in a statement.

Keoni's family also released a statement which read, in part, "Our hearts are forever broken by the loss of our Keoni. Beloved by his family and friends, Keoni's spirit and empathy for others resonated with all who love and admire him. Keoni was simply the best – a selfless child who truly found joy in the happiness of others. Our family appreciates the support of the community and respectfully asks that you respect our privacy as we mourn the unimaginable loss of our beloved Keoni."

Lexington Superintendent of Schools Julie Hackett said in a letter to families that Keoni was a Clarke Middle School student who was attending a summer camp. Several of his classmates witnessed the accident, Hackett said.

The district is working to make grief counselors available for students and staff.

"Our hearts are with the victim's family, as well as the Clarke school community and all those impacted by this tragic event," Hackett wrote to families. "We are blessed to be part of a loving, caring community, and we come together in times of need. I know that you will continue to be there for one another, and you will keep all those affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers."

Boy Scouts of New Hampshire released a statement following Keoni's death.

"We are heartbroken to confirm the death of a Scout yesterday following a tragic accident on Manning Lake in Gilmanton. We offer our deepest condolences to the Scout's family and ask everyone to please join in keeping this young man and his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the organization said.