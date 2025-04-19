Battle of Lexington remembered, 250 years later, with reenactment and other events

What happened during the Battle of Lexington?

The first battle of the American Revolution was marked on Saturday in Lexington, Massachusetts, 250 years later, with a reenactment and a parade, along with other events.

Lexington is the home of the Lexington Battle Green, where the first battle of the Revolutionary War was fought on April 19, 1775. Early Saturday morning, reenactors gathered on the green to recreate the Battle of Lexington.

Lexington has many events going on Saturday, including the annual Patriots' Day 5-Mile Road Race and a parade at 2 p.m. The Lexington chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution also dedicated the planting of a new elm tree behind Buckman Tavern in Lexington Center.

Patriots' Day will culminate Saturday evening with a performance of the Lexington Bicentennial Band, which will premiering a brand new song. This event is free and starts at 7 p.m. at Battin Hall.

Due to the battle reenactment, the road race and other events, there are road closures throughout Lexington. These road closures will be lifted by 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Six parking lots, plus two designated for handicapped accessible parking, will be available in town and shuttle buses will run between each of them. There will also be four corrals in town for bikes. Lexington has a list of where all the parking lots can be found, along with options for public transportation.

Because of the festivities in town, the Lexington Visitors Center will have extended hours. The center will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Massachusetts Avenue. Food and merchandise vendors will be available throughout town, the town has put a full list together.