Watch Live: Concord, Massachusetts parade marks 250 years since start of Revolutionary War

The town of Concord, Massachusetts is holding a parade Saturday to mark 250 years since the start of the Revolutionary War.

Concord, Massachusetts parade start

The parade begins on Thoreau Street. It will then travel for 3.5 miles, passing the Minute Man National Historic Park and then over the North Bridge. At 9:30 a.m., a ceremony will be held on North Bridge, complete with a wreath-laying to remember the battle between the militia and British troops.

As many as 2,000 people are expected to be part of the parade, including veterans, military groups and historical reenactors. The UMass Amherst Minuteman Marching Band will also be performing.

Concord, Massachusetts road closures

if you're planning to watch it in person, you will need to leave early. There will be parking bans throughout Concord and Lincoln Saturday morning. The town of Concord has a map of all the road closures in town, plus information about parking and where to find the shuttle bus stops. Bikes are not allowed on the MBTA's Commuter Rail or the shuttle buses on Saturday.

Restrooms and food in Concord

Starting at 8 a.m., a large screen will be set up at the Umbrella Arts Center on Stow Street for people to watch the parade and the North Bridge ceremony.

Concord has a map of all the restroom locations, plus all the restaurants in the area that will be open.

More than 20 food trucks will also be at the Walden Street municipal lot, Stow Street and the Concord Museum. There will be water stations throughout town but as a reminder, Concord bans the sale of plastic water bottles, so visitors are asked to bring refillable ones.

At 2 p.m., a block party will be held in the center of town, complete with a beer garden and historical exhibits.