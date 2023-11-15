Watch CBS News
16-year-old survivor of Lewiston mass shooting released from Mass General Hospital

BOSTON - One of the youngest survivors of last month's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine is back home Wednesday.

The family of 16-year-old Gavin Robitaille said he was released from Mass General Hospital and is now recovering at home. They said he has a long road to recovery but is lucky to be surrounded by friends and loved ones. They added he'll have to undergo more surgeries to help his wounded arm heal.

The high school sophomore was at the bowling alley in Lewiston back on Oct. 25 when a gunman opened fire at the alley and a nearby bar. Eighteen people were killed and 13 people, including Gavin, were wounded. The gunman was found dead two days later from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

