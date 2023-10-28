Public safety commissioner reveals details of note left by Lewiston, Maine, gunman

LEWISTON, Maine - While authorities say Robert Card didn't leave an "explicit suicide note," he did leave a "a paper-style note."

The 40-year-old gunman in the mass shootings that killed 18 people and injured 13 others in Lewiston, Maine, was found in a trailer near a recycling plant in Lisbon on Friday night. Authorities said Card died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police searched for Card for two days before he was found.

Earlier that day, authorities found a note in Card's Bowdoin home, I-Team sources reported. The note, said Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck, was to a loved one and left bank account numbers and the password to his phone.

"I wouldn't describe it as an explicit suicide note, but the tone and tenor was that the individual was not going to be around and wanted to make sure that this loved one had access to his phone and whatever was in his phone."

Sauschuck said authorities were working on getting into Card's phone as part of the investigation. Police said 820 tips have come in, and police have completed a dozen search warrants.