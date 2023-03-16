Letter carrier slashed with machete in Lowell, suspect arrested

LOWELL - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the assault of a USPS letter carrier in Lowell earlier this week.

Lowell Police said the juvenile suspect allegedly pointed an airsoft rifle at the victim and slashed him with a machete before fleeing the scene.

It happened on Porter Street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The letter carrier said he found the suspect in his mail truck as he returned to it after making a delivery.

Officers found the suspect nearby and arrested him after a foot pursuit.

The letter carrier was not seriously hurt and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect, who has not been identified, faces several charges including assault and battery by a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.