Letter carrier slashed with machete in Lowell, suspect arrested

LOWELL - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the assault of a USPS letter carrier in Lowell earlier this week. 

Lowell Police said the juvenile suspect allegedly pointed an airsoft rifle at the victim and slashed him with a machete before fleeing the scene. 

It happened on Porter Street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The letter carrier said he found the suspect in his mail truck as he returned to it after making a delivery.

Officers found the suspect nearby and arrested him after a foot pursuit. 

The letter carrier was not seriously hurt and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

The suspect, who has not been identified, faces several charges including assault and battery by a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.  

First published on March 16, 2023 / 3:55 PM

