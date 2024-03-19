Leicester road rage incident leads to arrest of suspect in Charlton SUV theft

LEICESTER - Alleged road rage may have been responsible for a single-vehicle crash in Leicester on Thursday.

Leicester Police responded to Pine Street for several road rage reports and reports of a vehicle crashing into a utility pole. Police said when they responded, they found a red Ford Escape that had been reported stolen in Charlton was involved in the accident.

Witnesses said a man driving the SUV had run several vehicles off the road before allegedly crashing the Escape and running off.

Several departments responded to the scene. It took four K9 officers about 20 minutes to track a 22-year-old Worcester man hiding behind a boulder. The man was turned over to Charlton Police to be charged in connection with the vehicle theft. He will also face charges in Leicester.