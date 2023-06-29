Watch CBS News
Newton 6-year-old Kellan Rietdyk in LEGO's Mini Master Model Builder contest

NEWTON - A Newton boy has the honor of representing Boston in LEGO's Mini Master Model Builder competition this summer.

Kellan Rietdyk loves creating funny buildings, monuments and full-scale cities out of LEGO bricks. He's already decided he wants to be an engineer when he grows up.

boston-lego-minimaster-1.jpg
Kellan Rietdyk, of Newton, poses with one of his LEGO creations. LEGO Discovery Center Boston

Kellan was invited to the LEGO Discovery Center in Somerville where he got to meet Boston's Master Model Builder, Kari McBride. For the national competition, Kellan built his interpretation of Logan Airport, the Boston Public Library, the Prudential Tower and a Beacon Hill house all out of LEGO bricks. 

To vote for Kellan in the national competition, visit LEGO Discovery Center Boston's Facebook page. Votes are being accepted through Monday, July 10, at 9 a.m.

wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

