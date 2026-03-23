Gas-powered leaf blower bans take effect for residents in 2 more Massachusetts towns

Two more Massachusetts towns recently took the step of outlawing the use of noisy, gas-powered leaf blowers by residents, with fines for those who break the rules.

Both Arlington and Lexington banned commercial landscapers from using gas-powered leaf blowers a year ago. As of March 15, residents in the two neighboring towns can't use them on their lawns either.

"Gas-powered leaf blowers are prohibited for use by anyone, including residents on their own private property," Arlington town manager Jim Feeney explained earlier this month.

The process in both towns started years ago when voters at town meetings approved plans to phase out the equipment.

Fines for using gas-powered leaf blowers

Violators in Lexington face a fine of up to $50 for the first violation, $100 for the second and $200 for a third and subsequent violations.

In Arlington, it's a written warning for the first violation, followed by a $100 fine for the second and $200 for subsequent violations. Both the resident and the commercial landscaper can be fined for the same violation.

Electric leaf blowers are still allowed in Arlington between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Leaf-blower bans in Massachusetts

Cambridge banned gas-powered leaf-blowers last year to cut down on noise and pollution.

In Newton, leaf blowers have long been a contentious issue, with a seasonal ban on the equipment resulting in hundreds of complaints to police officers in 2017. Gas-powered leaf blowers are banned in the city from Memorial Day through Labor Day, and leaf blowers noisier than 65 decibels are prohibited all year round.

On Martha's Vineyard, residents voted last year to phase out gas-powered leaf blowers by 2028, The Vineyard Gazette reported.