Murdered Lawrence mother remembered by hundreds at candlelight vigil

LAWRENCE – Hundreds of people gathered in Lawrence Thursday night during a candlelight vigil held for a mother who police say was likely killed by her neighbor.

The vigil provided a chance for friends and loved ones to grieve the death of Carol Flaz-Burgos.

The 37-year-old mother was reported missing Saturday afternoon after she was last seen near her home on Broadway Street in Lawrence. Flaz-Burgos was found dead in Haverhill Tuesday night.

Police arrested Christian Montero, who lived in the same apartment building as Flaz-Burgos. Montero was charged with witness intimidation and misleading investigators, but prosecutors said the charges will likely be upgraded to murder when an autopsy is completed.

Carol Flaz-Burgos. City of Lawrence

Vigil for Carol Flaz-Burgos

Holding her daughter's image in her arms, Flaz-Burgos' mother was inconsolable at a vigil in Lawrence Thursday night, tearfully recalling how their family's horror unfolded Saturday morning.

"The 9-year-old daughter started calling her and said 'Grandma I'm scared. I haven't seen my mom in three hours,'" Linette Perez, director of community relations for Lawrence police said. "The kids had never been left alone. Mom feels that's what time this was happening and the daughter felt it."

Flaz-Burgos was last seen alive visiting Montero's unit that morning. Surveillance video showed her texting and then making the sign of the cross before she entered the apartment.

A candlelight vigil held for Carol Flaz-Burgos in Lawrence. CBS Boston

Mother remembered by Lawrence community

There are still questions about what happened inside, but Lawrence Mayor Brian de Peña said Flaz-Burgos' kindness and trust cost her her life.

"She attended when he called because she had the idea the guy was a good friend. Pay attention. 'Close friends" sometimes is the most dangerous person you have in your life.

Music and prayer filled the air Thursday outside the large complex where Flaz-Burgos lived her life and raised her kids. Lawrence leaders spoke out against violence, and many of the mothers holding their own children celebrated a woman whose legacy is kindness and caring.

"How come this is going to happen to her? She was a person who always talked to me, 'How do you feel? How are you doing today? Do you need me for something else?' All her clients remember her as loving person," co-worker Denise Vasquez said.

Investigators say the medical examiner might not make the official ruling until next week.