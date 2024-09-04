Man charged with misleading investigators in connection with missing Massachusetts woman's death

Missing Massachusetts mother found dead, neighbor likely to be charged with murder

LAWRENCE - The man arrested in connection with the death of a Lawrence, Massachusetts mother was arraigned on Wednesday, where he was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week.

Cristian Montero, 35, was charged with intimidation of a witness and misleading investigators in the death of 37-year-old Carol Flaz-Burgos. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday in Lawrence District Court.

Reported missing Aug. 31

Prosecutors said Flaz-Burgos was reported missing on Aug. 31. She was last seen by her son at the apartment in Lawrence where she lived with her mother and two children. Her purse, keys and wallet were still in her bedroom when police came to investigate. When police called her cellphone several times, prosecutors said each call went to voicemail.

Carol Flaz-Burgos, 37, of Lawrence. Lawrence Police Department

According to prosecutors, Flaz-Burgos was seen on surveillance video walking from her apartment to Montero's apartment. When she entered his apartment, she was allegedly seen on surveillance video texting and then making the sign of the cross. Two hours later, Montero was allegedly seen on surveillance video leaving his apartment with a wagon filled with clothes. During this time, prosecutors said data from Flaz-Burgos' cellphone showed the phone moving away from the apartment building.

Accused of misleading investigators

Montero allegedly told police he parked his car near a barbershop in Lawrence but surveillance video never showed his car on the street or Montero in the barbershop.

Montero was arrested after Flaz-Burgos' body was found late Tuesday night in Haverhill. Police have not said where exactly she was found or why they believe she was killed. An autopsy is being done to determine an exact cause of death and Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker believes Montero will face murder charges when it's complete.

Montero is due back in court on Sept. 11 for a dangerousness hearing.