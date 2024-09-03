Body of missing Lawrence woman found in Haverhill; suspect arrested on related charges

Body of missing Lawrence woman found in Haverhill

Body of missing Lawrence woman found in Haverhill

Body of missing Lawrence woman found in Haverhill

HAVERHILL - The body of a woman who was reported missing over the weekend was found early Tuesday evening, and police have a suspect in custody.

Carol Flaz-Burgos, 37, was reported missing Saturday afternoon. Police said she was last seen near her home on Broadway Street in Lawrence on Saturday morning.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said police gave Flaz-Burgos's disappearance "what I can best describe as a full-court press." Tucker said police searched digital records, performed K-9 searches and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing was called in.

Flaz-Burgos was found dead in Haverhill early Tuesday evening, police announced.

Tucker said Cristian Montero, 35, of Lawrence was arrested and charged with witness intimidation and misleading investigators. He is expected to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Wednesday.

"It is not a murder charge yet," Tucker said, adding that he expected the charges to be upgraded to include a murder charge within a few days.

Tucker did not say where Flaz-Burgos was found or why police believe she was killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lawrence Police at 978-794-5900.