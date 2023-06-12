Report: Lawrence Guy holding out from Patriots minicamp over contract
BOSTON -- When the Patriots took the practice field Monday for the first of three mandatory minicamp sessions, Lawrence Guy was among those not in attendance.
According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, Guy's absence was contract-related.
Guy, 33, is entering his third season on a four-year contract he signed with New England in 2021. He played in 14 games last season, recording 46 total tackles with two sacks and five quarterback hits.
Offensive tackle Trent Brown was also not present on Monday, though Mark Daniels of MassLive reported that was due to a weather issue that delayed his arrival.
