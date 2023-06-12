Report: Lawrence Guy holding out from Patriots minicamp over contract

"I'm not a travel agent": Bill Belichick not sure when DeAndre Hopkins will meet with Patriots

BOSTON -- When the Patriots took the practice field Monday for the first of three mandatory minicamp sessions, Lawrence Guy was among those not in attendance.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, Guy's absence was contract-related.

Filed to ESPN: Starting DT Lawrence Guy did not report to the Patriots on Monday for the initial portion of mandatory minicamp, according to a source.



Believed to be contract-related.



Voted to Patriots 2010s All-Decade Team. Captain in 2020. Community Service Award winner ('21) — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 12, 2023

Guy, 33, is entering his third season on a four-year contract he signed with New England in 2021. He played in 14 games last season, recording 46 total tackles with two sacks and five quarterback hits.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown was also not present on Monday, though Mark Daniels of MassLive reported that was due to a weather issue that delayed his arrival.