Lawrence firefighter surprised with new gear after car is stolen

By CBSBoston.com Staff

LAWRENCE -- A Lawrence firefighter got a special Christmas surprise thanks to the kindness of others. About a month ago, Patrick Sweeney had his car stolen with all of his firefighting gear and some sentimental items inside. 

Friends and fellow firefighters got together on Saturday to surprise Sweeney with a new tool. This one was engraved with the firehouse mascot and his grandfather's dog tags. 

Firefighting gear gifted to Patrick Sweeney Mike LaPrade

His grandfather's dog tags were in Sweeney's stolen car. 

First published on December 25, 2022 / 9:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

