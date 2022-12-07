Lawrence firefighter pleads for return of stolen car with his gear inside

WILMINGTON - Patrick Sweeney hoped his car had been towed when he walked out of a Wilmington apartment Monday and discovered the black Dodge Charger Hellcat nowhere to be found.

"I left around 5:30, walked out, went to go start my car with my keys and my car was gone," he explained.

He wasn't as panicked over the car, but what was inside it.

"It's something you want back. I've had it from the start of my career," he said.

Sweeney is a Lawrence firefighter; The trunk held all his gear, including a prized leather helmet - a gift from his uncle when Sweeney graduated the academy.

"I also have my grandfather's dog tag (engraved James Philip Sweeney) and my prayer card from when he passed away. It was just kind of an emotional thing for me to lose. That's something you really can't get back," Sweeney said.

Patrick Sweeney's stolen Dodge Charger Hellcat CBS Boston

Calls to the tow company and Wilmington police confirmed it had been stolen. As detectives look for the car, Sweeney has been overwhelmed by an outpouring of support - so many strangers sharing his post hoping to help find the items.



"Even though we're in a big state, it really is kind of a small community especially within fire and police," the Lawrence native said.

The protective gear is expensive, and the sentimental items - priceless. All of it has been on every call of Sweeney's seven-year career.

"Everything that is in that car that I wear from head to toe is what I utilize to serve the community. The attachment I have to it, that's really what it's all about for me honestly," he added.