Lawmakers working to deter catalytic converter thefts in Massachusetts

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

NEWTON - Newton police are on the hunt for catalytic converter thieves after a spike in hits over the last month.

The department has seen 12 cases since mid-November. In 10 of the incidents, the vehicle targeted was a Toyota Prius.

The car is a high value target for thieves because their catalytic converters have a higher level of palladium than the average converter. Local mechanics say the cost of replacing a converter has gone up, especially since the war in Ukraine. Russia is a major contributor to palladium production.

"They are saying it has $28,000 worth of palladium metal, or what have you. I would like to see that myself," questions mechanic John Mackenzie. "You're buying a Toyota Prius that costs $35,000 dollars, but you got $28,000 worth of that metal in a converter? Someone is fibbing. If you put an aftermarket converter on there you will save yourself a third of what the retail would be. As long as it is California admissions it will work. We probably do two a month, stolen converters."

Newton police suggest car owners have cameras on their homes, leave their cars in a well-lit area, or mark the converter itself.

"Our neighbors at the Watertown Police Department have gone as far as etching the name of the department," said Newton Police Chief John Carmichael. "You can talk with a mechanic who can help install a metal plate over the converter."

A bill that passed through the House and is now in the Senate, aims to create more paperwork during the sale of a converter. A seller would have to leave detailed information and show proof of where the part came from.

"Purchase would have to be transacted with a check, and not with cash," said Representative Steven Howitt, who is behind the bill. "Most people look at the bill and say it's a no-brainer. It's necessary before the end of the year, otherwise we have to go through the whole process, and it might be another year."