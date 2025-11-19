Larry Summers takes leave from Harvard University after release of Epstein emails

Former U.S. Treasurer Larry Summers abruptly went on leave Wednesday from teaching at Harvard University, where he once served as president, over recently released emails showing he maintained a friendly relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, Summers' spokesman said.

Summers had been retreating from his public commitments amid the fallout of the emails revelation, but he had maintained that he would continue teaching economics classes at Harvard.

"Mr. Summers has decided it's in the best interest of the Center for him to go on leave from his role as Director as Harvard undertakes its review. His co-teachers will complete the remaining three class sessions of the courses he has been teaching with them this semester, and he is not scheduled to teach next semester," Summers spokesman Steven Goldberg said in a statement Wednesday night.

A Harvard spokesperson confirmed that "Summers had communicated his decision to the University."

Earlier Wednesday, Summers announced he was resigning from the board of OpenAI and leaving many other roles.

Harvard said it is "conducting a review of information concerning individuals at Harvard included in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents to evaluate what actions may be warranted."

The emails released by the House Oversight Committee last week show that Summers was friendly with Epstein long after the financier pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl in 2008.

On Wednesday night, President Trump said he signed a bill that requires the Justice Department to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein within 30 days.