Sale of Larry Lucchino's $7.5M Massachusetts home will benefit charities

Larry Lucchino’s Chestnut Hill home will be sold to benefit charity

A year after his death, late Red Sox President Larry Lucchino is still giving back to his community. The money from the sale of his home will be donated to charity.

"There are three rules in real estate: location, location, location. And this is the best of the best for Chestnut Hill," said Michael Carucci of Gibson Sotheby's International Realty.

The latest mansion hitting the market in charming Chestnut Hill is a stunning estate offering a dream come true address for a baseball fan, or a buyer who likes the idea of making Boston better.

Larry Lucchino's house in Chestnut Hill. CBS Boston

"I think many people in Boston and New England know my uncle as a hard-charging baseball executive who was a fierce competitor, but he also fiercely loved helping people and giving back," said David Lucchino.

Home listed for $7.495 million

Lucchino, the former president and CEO of the Red Sox, passed away one year ago. His magnificent Cabot Street home is now for sale - and the asking price, $7.495 million, will be donated to local charities.

Lucchino's is a legacy of generosity. The Red Sox Foundation was born during his time in Boston - and has since raised more than $120 million for local communities.

He cared deeply for cancer research, making sure many millions went to Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund.

And what used to look like a museum in the basement of his 9,700 sq-ft home, has all been auctioned off. More than 200 pieces of precious sports memorabilia sold to the highest bidders, with proceeds going to worthy causes.

"He planted many trees of which, the shade he wasn't going to be able to sit under. But that was OK. It's been a real point of pride knowing all he's done, but particularly in what he's done to help people," David Lucchino said.