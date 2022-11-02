Police seek information about man married to "Lady of the Dunes"

Police looking for information about man married to "Lady of the Dunes"

Police looking for information about man married to "Lady of the Dunes"

Police looking for information about man married to "Lady of the Dunes"

BOSTON - Police investigating the homicide of the "Lady of the Dunes" in Provincetown are seeking information about a man she was married to.

On Monday, FBI investigators revealed the identity of the woman found dead in the Provincetown dunes in July 1974 as Ruth Marie Terry.

State Police believe she married Guy Rockwell Muldavin months before her body was found. Muldavin, a white male, is now dead. He was also known to use the names of Raoul Guy Rockwell and Guy Muldavin Rockwell. Muldavin was born on October 27, 1923.

State Police also learned the victim went by other names including Teri Marie Vizina and Teri Shannon.

Anyone who has information about their whereabouts in 1973 and 1974 are asked to contact Massachusetts State Police at 1-800-KAPTURE.

The identity of the "Lady of the Dunes" was a mystery for close to 50 years until investigators used genetic genealogical testing.