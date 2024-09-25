Kyle Dugger named a Patriots team captain in place of injured Ja'Whaun Bentley

FOXBORO -- Kyle Dugger received a bit of a promotion from the New England Patriots on Wednesday. Head coach Jerod Mayo announced that Dugger has been voted a team captain, taking over that role for the injured Ja'Whaun Bentley.

Bentley will officially be placed on IR Wednesday, after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in New England's Week 2 loss to Seattle. With Bentley going down, the Patriots aren't just losing a big hitter in the middle of their defense, but a leader in the New England locker room.

Bentley will still be around the team as he recovers, just not as much. So Mayo, who missed time during his playing days while also serving as a team captain, felt it was necessary for someone else to take over that leadership role on a daily basis. Mayo got approval from Bentley (Bill Belichick got approval from Mayo while he was playing) to add a new captain, and players voted in Dugger.

"It's a big honor," Dugger said in the New England locker room on Wednesday. "I don't take it lightly. It's a great responsibility. I'm honored."

"He brings that mentality and physicality you want on your defense," Mayo said of Dugger following his announcement. "Last year he had the green dot quite a bit, and two years ago as well. He can handle the communication and adjustments, get guys lined up.

"Over the last few years, he's done a tremendous job mentoring the young guys and even the older guys," Mayo added. "That talks about his leadership style. It's mostly through how he approaches the game. But this year and last year he's been more vocal, which I appreciate."

Dugger was a team captain in college at Lenoir–Rhyne in Division II, and was nearly voted as one of the Patriots' team captains before the season. He doesn't want to think of his new responsibilities as trying to fill Bentley's shoes, and will be looking to lead by example.

He said Wednesday that he learned a lot of leadership skills under longtime Patriots captain Devin McCourty.

"The way Dev took notes, the way he took care of his body. The way he talked to guys; he didn't talk to everyone the same," said Dugger. "The way he talked to the group and pulled guys to the side for 1-on-1 conversation -- I really learned a lot."

His first order as a team captain is to help the team move on from their embarrassing Week 3 loss to the Jets and get ready for a Week 4 clash with the San Francisco 49ers. His message is a simple one.

"Just reset," said Dugger. "Go out to practice and be focused on the game plan, and make sure I'm executing that."

While he'll be more vocal in the locker room and on the field, it doesn't sound like much will change with Dugger's demeanor now that he's a team captain. And he definitely isn't going to be one of those guys who stitches the captain's "C" to his entire wardrobe.

"I've thought about it. But I'm not going to do that," he said with a smirk on Wednesday.