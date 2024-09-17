Ja'Whaun Bentley out for New England Patriots season with torn pectoral muscle, report says

Was the Patriots' defense too aggressive against Seahawks receivers in Sunday's loss?

FOXBORO - New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Bentley was knocked out of Sunday's game against Seattle in Foxboro with a shoulder injury. It apparently happened late in the first quarter, when he got tangled up trying to stop a run. He grabbed his chest after the play.

Bentley is one of the Patriots' captains and had more than 100 tackles in each of the last three seasons. He had 12 so far this season, his seventh with the Patriots.

Ja'Whaun Bentley celebrates after a sack in Cincinnati on September 8, 2024. Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Bentley was drafted out of Purdue in the fifth round in 2018.

Raekwon McMillan will likely replace Bentley in the starting lineup when the Patriots play the Jets in New York Thursday night.

There has been no official comment yet from the Patriots.

