What Kyle Dugger had to say about his murky future with New England Patriots

A frustrating preseason is over for Patriots veteran Kyle Dugger. Now the safety will sit and wonder if he did enough to remain with the only NFL team he's played for after Tuesday's cut-down day.

Dugger saw extended action in Thursday night's preseason loss against the New York Giants, playing well into the second half of New England's 42-10 drubbing at MetLife Stadium. Established veterans with five years of NFL experience don't usually play a lot of preseason snaps, especially in the final game of the exhibition slate.

But there was Dugger, lining up along second- and third-teamers against the Giants. He played at a high level throughout, and came down with an interception for the second straight week. He also recorded a team-high six tackles and broke up a pass.

While Dugger looked good and showed that, when healthy, he's still the No.1 or No. 2 safety on the New England roster, the fact he played so much Thursday puts his future with the Patriots in serious jeopardy. There have been questions on whether or not he's a fit for Mike Vrabel and Terrell Williams' defensive scheme, and whether he's healthy after undergoing offseason ankle surgery.

Making the situation all the more puzzling, Dugger said he hasn't had many discussions with the new coaching staff about why he played so much in the preseason. Dugger was also asked if he feels good about what he did during the preseason, and said he's got a lot of work to do before Week 1.

"Nah. I have a lot more to improve on, so I'm going to keep working every day," Dugger said in the New England locker room, highlighting that he wants to get back to "playing fast."

Dugger is just a year removed from signing a four-year, $58 million contract extension with New England. He has a $15.25 million cap hit for the 2025 season, which is the second-highest cap hit on the team.

The Patriots could cut him and take on $14.25 million in dead money. Trading Dugger would only bring a $4.5 million hit, but the Patriots would have to find a taker and potentially pay some of his remaining salary. Or the Patriots could keep Dugger, which could prove necessary given the lack of depth at the safety position.

Whatever happens, Dugger isn't sweating or feeling anxiety ahead of Tuesday's cut-down deadline.

"Nah. Things are going to go how they're going to go," he said Thursday. "I'm trusting God in it and I'm going to take the opportunities I have to continue to get better. Like I said, get back to playing fast."

Mike Vrabel on Kyle Dugger

There was a report earlier this week that the Patriots were shopping both Dugger and veteran Anfernee Jennings throughout the summer. Vrabel shot down that report ahead of Thursday's game.

"I don't know, you reported a lot of things that may not have been true," Vrabel said to Scott Zolak on 98.5 The Sports Hub's pregame show. "So I wouldn't put a lot of stock in the reports that go around. You know that better than anybody."

After the game, Vrabel discussed Dugger's performance throughout the summer and preseason. It's clear Dugger had to work his way back from his offseason surgery, and Vrabel said he's seen improvement from the 29-year-old.

"I think he's continued to take advantage of the opportunities and the reps. I think he's feeling more comfortable," said Vrabel. "We talked about a long rehab process in the offseason that he committed to, but it wasn't a quick rehab process. He had surgery. I think that he's gotten better. I think he's improved. I think he's feeling better. It looks like he's feeling better on tape. That's good to see. Those are all positive things - make a play, two interceptions.

"I thought he flashed. I thought he triggered. I thought he tackled. I thought his length showed up - all these things," added Vrabel.

Vrabel opted to sit veteran safety Jaylinn Hawkins on Thursday, an indication Hawkins could be a Week 1 starter alongside Jabrill Peppers. While Peppers played on Thursday, the Patriots sent him out so rookie Craig Woodson would get some experience playing alongside him before the regular season.

Hawkins and Woodson have jumped up the depth chart this summer, while Dugger has fallen into a backup role. We'll find out if Dugger still has a spot in New England in the coming days, with the deadline to submit a 53-man roster at 4 p.m. Tuesday.