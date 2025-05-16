Kristian Campbell starts working at first base for Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are going to give rookie Kristian Campbell a try at first base. Campbell worked out at first ahead of Friday night's game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.

Campbell entered the season as one of baseball's top prospects and was named Boston's starting second baseman after an impressive spring. He has also played in the outfield, and has experience around the diamond at shortstop and third base in the minors.

But Friday was his first venture over to first base. The Red Sox have been scrambling to find help at first since Triston Casas was lost to a season-ending knee injury on May 2. Romy Gonzalez was his replacement, but is also on the shelf with a left quad contusion he suffered last week.

So on Friday, the team decided to have Campbell give the position a shot. The rookie used a first baseman's glove he borrowed from infield coach José Flores, and worked with his coaches on some of the basics of the position. Campbell took throws at first, including a few short-hops, as well as grounders at the position.

Some video of Kristian Campbell at first base with instruction from Infield instructor Jose Flores. pic.twitter.com/jiehSv52f0 — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) May 16, 2025

It's not a sure thing that Campbell will ever see time at first, since Gonzalez is expected to return in the near future. Boston manager Alex Cora said that Friday was just an introduction to first base for Campbell, as the team is explores all options.

"The process started, right? It can take 10 days, 15 days, a month, two months. But we started the process and introduced him to first," said Cora.

The rookie was asked what his favorite position is to play, and gave an extremely team-first answer.

"Whatever makes the team better, that's the position I play," said Campbell. "I'm used to second base, because that's what I played in college. But whatever makes the team better at the time."

Campbell joked that he was happy to cross first base off his "bucket list."

The Red Sox approached Rafael Devers about potentially putting in some time at first base, but he balked at the notion after switching from third base to designated hitter following the arrival of Alex Bregman late in the offseason.

Could Campbell at first clear path for Marcelo Mayer?

Campbell at first could have an added benefit for Boston, as it would create an opening for prospect Marcelo Mayer.

Mayer has clubbed eight homers and slashed .274/.341/.486 for the Worcester Red Sox in Triple-A, and started his sixth game at second base on Friday night. Should Campbell make a move, we could see the right side of Boston's infield made up by two extremely promising rookies.