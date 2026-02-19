Kowloon gets approvals for new Revere Beach tiki bar: "Going to be mobbed"

Kowloon's newest outpost is expected to draw big crowds to Revere, Massachusetts when it opens in a few months.

The city's License Commission on Wednesday night approved the restaurant's application for alcohol and entertainment at 21 Revere Beach Blvd. A representative for Kowloon said the new "Tiki On The Beach" spot will likely have a police detail to manage bargoers on the popular strip.

"When something's new, you're going to be mobbed for the first couple of months," Revere police Lt. Glenn Malley said at the meeting.

John Carlino, who will manage the restaurant, agreed the bar will be a big attraction when it opens and said to expect celebrity appearances.

"It's going to be a destination kind of spot, so we will be busy," he said.

There will be room for 115 customers inside and seating for 60 outside. Opening hours are expected to be from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. with DJs, dancing and live performances.

Carlino said to expect a "beachy vibe" at the new spot.

"It's going to be a family restaurant," he said. "Good food and great drinks."

While there was strong support for Kowloon's plans at the meeting, commissioners noted there have been some noise complaints at the address before. Carlino said he doesn't expect to have any problems.

"When we say live music, you're gonna have Jimmy Buffet, you're gonna have a guitar player," he said. "You won't see Pearl Jam jumping around and screaming. This is a tiki bar ... it's like you're in Hawaii."

The opening of a new location comes as Kowloon plans to wind down its landmark restaurant of more than 75 years on Route 1 in Saugus. The distinctive American-Chinese eatery is set to be torn down to make way for mixed-use apartment and retail buildings, with a smaller version of Kowloon included.