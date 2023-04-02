Watch CBS News
John Cena wears Kowloon sneakers at Wrestlemania 39

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

LOS ANGELES - WWE wrestler and West Newbury native John Cena was showing some local flavor during Saturday night's Wrestlemania 39 event, sporting a pair of Kowloon sneakers.

The iconic Saugus restaurant recently collaborated with local artist Blueswaydshoes to create the sneakers, which feature the restaurant's logo. Only 100 pairs were created and they retail for $495 a pair.

Many local viewers recognized the sneakers and Kowloon itself gave Cena a shout-out on Twitter for wearing them.

First published on April 2, 2023 / 11:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

