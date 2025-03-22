Kitty Dukakis, former first lady of Massachusetts and outspoken wife of presidential candidate, dies at 88

Kitty Dukakis, the former first lady of Massachusetts and the outspoken wife of 1988 Democratic presidential nominee Michael Dukakis, has died, her family confirmed to WBZ-TV. She was 88 years old.

Dukakis was first lady of Massachusetts from 1975 to 1979 and then from 1983 to 1991 while her husband served three terms as governor. They were longtime residents of Brookline.

On the 1988 campaign trail, Dukakis revealed that she had an addiction to diet pills. After her husband's loss in the general election, she published a memoir about her struggle with alcohol.

In 2017, Dukakis spoke to "60 Minutes" about using electroconvulsive therapy to treat her chronic depression. She was one of the most high-profile supporters of the controversial treatment known as shock therapy.

Former President Jimmy Carter appointed Dukakis to serve on the President's Commission on the Holocaust, and she was a founding member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.