King Richard's Faire opens new location in Carver, Massachusetts for 44th season of Renaissance festival

King Richard's Faire returns to Massachusetts this weekend for its 44th season and this year, they will be kicking things off at a new location in Carver.

For the first time, New England's largest and longest-running Renaissance festival will make its home at the former site of the Edaville family theme park and railroad that auctioned off its rides earlier this year. Edaville is just minutes away from King Richard's former location in Carver.

"New realm" at Edaville

"We're excited to welcome everybody into our new realm here in Carver," said vice president of production Ryan Roy. "It's expanded, the accessibility is incredible, we have 11 stages, we have our classics coming back. You can come here for jousting three times daily, you can see the Washing Well Wenches in the wash pit, and of course, the mud beggars at the mud pit."

When it comes to food, the famous turkey legs will still be available. There will also be other gluten-free, lactose-free and vegetarian options for guests. Performers are looking forward to seeing everyone at the "new realm" this year.

"It's going to be amazing," said Pippa, one of the Washing Well Wenches. "We have a whole new realm. We've got country views, we've got city views. It's so easy to get here and get around."

"It's incredible and to watch the people come in and see the smiles on their face, laughing, eating, having a great time. It just does really good to your heart," said Roy. "That's one of the best things that we offer. We offer an escape for folks. So you can come here, escape your everyday day job. You're gonna come here, you can rent a costume from one of our artisans."

When is King Richard's Faire open?

The faire opens at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and will be open every weekend through Oct. 19. It will also be open for Monday holidays on Sept. 1 and Oct. 13.

Tickets can be purchased on their website.

Will Edaville return?

When it was announced back in the spring they would be auctioning off their rides, Edaville said "a new exciting era" would be coming at the end of 2025. According to their website, their annual Christmas lights festival will return on Nov. 28. The website also promises an "expanded merry marketplace" and holiday entertainment. The festival runs on weekends through Dec. 28.

Back in 2023, previous owners talked about making the park "Christmas only," because the holidays had accounted for up to 70% of their business. It is unclear if the new owners will be following that model.