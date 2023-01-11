Edaville owner wants to make theme park 'Christmas-only,' add hundreds of housing units

CARVER - Big changes could be coming to Edaville.

The Patriot Ledger reported Wednesday that the owner of the family theme park and railroad in Carver wants to make the beloved attraction "Christmas-only" and add hundreds of housing units to the property.

"Edaville would not be open year-round like it used to be," owner Jon Delli Priscoli told the Board of Selectmen. "Christmas would be our entire focus."

The amusement park would be open from November through the end of December, and could also have some special offseason events. Delli Priscoli said Christmas already accounts for between 60 to 70% of Edvaille's business and the move would be best for the park's longevity.

"It's going to be turned into something like you see in Europe, which is a Bavarian Christmas market. . . . with all these crafters and people selling wares and things that would make it a very unique Christmas experience for families," he said.

He said the COVID pandemic was bad for business and the recent "Thomas Land" edition featuring Thomas the Tank Engine hasn't worked out, the newspaper reported.

Plans posted to the Carver town website call for seven residential buildings and 336 rental units.

Edaville turned 75 last year, and the anniversary brought with it questions about the park's future. In August, the park said "Edaville is no longer for sale," following reports that new ownership was sought.