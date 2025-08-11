Kidstock! teaches children theater and art in Massachusetts while boosting their confidence

At Kidstock! Creative Theater every student is a star. Over the past three decades, thousands have attended classes, camp, or a birthday party at the Winchester, Massachusetts, school.

There's a focus on acting, singing, and dance, all skills that could help boost confidence and self-esteem.

"Kidstock! is a place where you can come and just be creative and have fun," said dance teacher Colleen Hourigan.

Campers put on new play every week

Every week during the summer, more than 100 kids come through the camp for their chance to shine.

"We start every Monday by learning a story and then by the end of the week, they have a show that we're able to show to their parents of what they've been working on all week, which is adorable," said Kennedy Burke, a staff member and former student.

"I really like drama," said 8-year-old camper Robin Meyvis. "I really like the chance that we get to do art, drama, music and we get to do a play at the end of every week. I just love it."

Hourigan also attended Kidstock! as a child. Now she helps inspire the next generation.

"It's not product-focused, it's more process-focused," said Hourigan. "So it's about the kids making up their own lines, having fun and doing the dances in silly ways."

It's something 8-year-old Claire Buckwell appreciates.

"I love acting, I also like singing," said Claire. "I also really like all the subjects we get to do."

Boosts confidence and self-esteem

From acting class to art, the students learn how to express themselves.

"Kids, I feel like who do have an education in the arts, just have so much more empathy and like compassion for people because they have that perspective of being able to tell a story and being able to relate to other people," said Burke. "Throughout the week, they definitely do get more confident."

Hourigan agrees, saying, "There are kids that come on Monday and they think, 'No, I don't want to do a play. My parents signed me up for theater camp, like this is not my thing,' and then by Friday they are like the ham of the show. They are singing and dancing their hearts out, and it's so cool to see that kid who didn't think that this was going to be something that they would enjoy, and then by the end of the week, they're going home and they're saying, 'That was amazing. I want to come back next summer.'"

Summer camp is for students from Pre-K through sixth grade. There are also advanced classes for those 12 and older throughout the school year. Kidstock! also holds single-day sessions on many school holidays.