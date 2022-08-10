Watch CBS News
Kids may have secret weapon in fighting off COVID

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Children may have an advantage when it comes to fighting off COVID, and their secret weapon may be their noses.

Children tend to experience milder symptoms of COVID compared to adults, and Australian researchers may have discovered one reason why. 

They found that the lining of children's noses mounts a greater inflammatory response to the ancestral and Delta strains of the coronavirus, reducing the virus' ability to replicate.

However, this was less striking with the Omicron variant, suggesting that kids' nasal defense advantage over adults may be lessening as the virus evolves.

