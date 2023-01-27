Two men plead guilty to manslaughter in 2017 death of Reina Rodriguez at a Braintree hotel

BRAINTREE -- Two men have admitted to killing 19-year-old Reina Rodriguez at a Braintree hotel in 2017. Kenyonte Galmore, 27, and Kentavious Coleman, 25, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Both men are from Mississippi. Galmore was sentenced to 18-20 years in prison and Coleman was sentenced to seven years in prison.

They were originally indicted for murder, unarmed robbery, kidnapping, and conspiracy.

On the morning of June 22, 2017, Braintree Police were called to Hyatt Place Hotel after a woman's body was discovered by the housekeeping crew.

Braintree victim Reina Rodriguez. (Facebook Photo)

After her death, Rodriguez's sister Sigryd Rached told WBZ-TV, "She didn't deserve to die, she always saw the good in everybody."

Another woman was arrested in 2018 on several charges relating to Rodriguez's death including criminal including first-degree murder, kidnapping, human trafficking, and deriving support from prostitution.

"The case against Juana Rivera, 24, who was alleged to have recruited Rodriguez into a life of prostitution and then set her up to be robbed the night she was killed, remains pending in Norfolk Superior Court," the D.A. said.