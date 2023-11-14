Kenny Chesney announces third show at Gillette Stadium due to "unprecedented demand"

FOXBORO - For the first time ever, Kenny Chesney will play three shows during his tour stop at Gillette Stadium next year.

Chesney will perform in Foxboro along with Zac Brown Band, Uncle Kracker and Megan Moroney. The concerts at Gillette Stadium are scheduled for August 23, 24, and 25, 2024.

Tickets go on sale to the public on November 17.

The second and third shows were added due to "unprecedented demand." Promoters said tickets to the first show were "practically gone in an hour" and tickets for the second show, announced days later, also sold quickly during pre-sales.

"Here I only put one show up, thinking maybe this was the year," Chesney said in a press release. "Now here we are doing something we've never done: a third show at the home of the Patriots! There has always been something special about New England, this music and how we all come together. I can't wait to spend an entire weekend in one place with all of No Shoes Nation."

Gillette Stadium is the final stop on the 18-city "Sun Goes Down" tour.

"Here's to three nights in a row... What a way to close out what's going to be a crazy, intense year of music, friends, memories and playing all night long," Chesney said.

.@NoShoesNation, we're doing something we’ve never done before. We're adding a THIRD show at @GilletteStadium on 8/25! Presales for fan club members begin tomorrow at 10am local. Check your NSN account for your code. Public onsale is 11/17 at 10am local. https://t.co/XICuAsmYCj pic.twitter.com/HgjJaWSLS3 — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) November 14, 2023