Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band coming to Gillette Stadium for "Sun Goes Down" tour

FOXBORO – After a year away, country music superstar Kenny Chesney is returning to Gillette Stadium.

Chesney will perform in Foxboro along with Zac Brown Band, Uncle Kracker and Megan Moroney.

The concert is scheduled for August 23.

Last week, Chesney shared concert footage on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, that included Zac Brown Band, Uncle Kracker and Megan Moroney. The video concluded with text that had Tuesday's date, which ended up being a foreshadowing of the tour announcement.

Chesney, whose tour has become a Gillette Stadium summer staple for nearly two decades, was the second-ever "Keeper of the Light" before the Patriots hosted the Miami Dolphins in the second game of the season.

The country singer did not perform in Foxboro in 2023. His last show at Gillette Stadium was in 2022. That year's performance was originally scheduled for 2020 but it was delayed several times due to the COVID pandemic.

The "Sun Goes Down" tour name pays homage to one of Chesney's biggest hits, "When the Sun Goes Down," which he recorded with Uncle Kracker in 2004.

"I wanted a name that suggested - obviously - when all the good stuff starts to happen. The one thing I've learned about No Shoes Nation and these stadium shows is they start the good times early and they just keep it going. But we all know, when the sun goes down, that's when people really get loose and enjoy themselves," Chesney said in announcing the tour. "So, I can't wait to get back out there, stadium-sized 'cause there's nothing like 60,000 members of No Shoes Nation singing these songs. It's gonna be awesome."

This will mark the 22nd time Chesney will play Gillette Stadium.