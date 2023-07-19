Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara in court to face charges in Jamaica Plain crash

BOSTON - Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara appeared at the West Roxbury courthouse Wednesday morning to face charges after being accused of driving without a license and crashing into a Jamaica Plain home last month. She was in court for a probable cause hearing but an arraignment was on hold due to statewide internet issues affecting Massachusetts courts.

Police say Lara was driving at more than double the speed limit - 53 mph in a 25 mph zone - moments before the Centre Street crash that injured her young son. Police said the 4-year-old was not in a proper booster seat, as required by law.

She's facing a number of citations including reckless driving, speeding and a seatbelt violation. Two additional charges filed against Lara Wednesday are operating negligently so as to endanger, and recklessly permitting bodily injury to a child under 14.

Lara hasn't had a valid license since it was revoked 10 years ago. The crash prompted the city council to review driving records of all its members.

Lara made a statement to the media before heading into court, saying she wants to be "fully accountable for my mistake."

Update: Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara stopped to make this statement before heading into the courthouse @wbz https://t.co/WqYQk4QTVQ pic.twitter.com/ntr2aWh5cT — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) July 19, 2023

"There are often circumstances that prevent good people from checking off all of their boxes and that sometimes manifests itself as things like unpaid fines," she said. "I know that as an elected official I have to hold myself to a higher standard, and I intend to do that."

Lara, who is up for election this year, said she plans to continue representing the people of District 6.