City Councilor Kendra Lara was driving double the speed limit before Jamaica Plain crash

BOSTON - Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara was driving more than double the speed limit when she crashed into a home in Jamaica Plain last month, according to a police report.

Police say Lara was driving 53 miles per hour in 25 mile per hour zone. Lara hasn't had a valid license since it was revoked 10 years ago.

According to the police report, Lara's car went through a fence before crashing into this house on Centre Street just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, June, 30. CBS Boston

According to police, the car went through a fence before crashing into the house on Centre Street just before 4:30 p.m. Friday June 30. Police said her four-year-old son was in the car, but was not in a proper booster seat, as required by law. The boy went to Boston Children's Hospital and ended up with several stitches over his left eye.

Lara has been cited for reckless driving, speeding, and a seatbelt violation. She's expected in court next week.

On Saturday, Lara apologized in a statement to her constituents.