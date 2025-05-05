All-volunteer orchestra to perform in benefit concert at Boston's Symphony Hall

An all-volunteer orchestra will perform a special show for a good cause Sunday at Boston's Symphony Hall.

The Kendall Square Orchestra has nearly 100 members and most are classically trained musicians. It started in 2018.

"It was sort of an idea, I co-founded it with my best friend, and we thought that we could connect the science and tech community through music," said the orchestra's president and CEO, Elena Spencer.

"Symphony for Science"

This coming Sunday, on Mother's Day, they will put on their third biennial "Symphony for Science" at Symphony Hall.

"The orchestra is this beautiful model where all these different people come from all over the world, with different backgrounds and different instruments, all to be a part of something that is larger than themselves," orchestra conductor Kristo Kondakci said.

Every two years, the "Symphony for Science" raises money for a public health cause. This year, the proceeds will go to the Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program.

"We are a city-wide program of doctors, and nurses, and social workers who work out of both Boston Medical Center and Mass General, and we go out and do the clinics in about 30 different shelters," said the organization's president, Jim O'Connell.

The musicians say that the orchestra has become a community.

"It's great to feel that chemistry when you're musicians working with each other. You have the notes in front of you, but you have your experiences and your ideas. And to feel that all manifest into this indescribable thing," said cello player Allen Toda-Ambaras.

"For our program to be honored by the 'Symphony of Science' and by the Kendall Orchestra, it's just spectacular and we are so honored," O'Connell said.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.