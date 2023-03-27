Kelsey Mayer, Keene State women's soccer player, killed in crash with logging truck

STODDARD, N.H. — Keene State soccer player, Kelsey Mayer, 18, has been identified as the driver killed in a collision with a logging truck last week.

The crash happened early March 23 in Stoddard, New Hampshire.

Mayer was driving down Route 9 with a teammate, when a tractor-trailer with an attached logging trailer was backing into the logging site on the road.

The Keene State student's Chevy Cruze struck the trailer, injuring both her and the passenger. Both players had to be extricated from the vehicle at the scene by emergency responders.

Mayer was taken to Concord Hospital for treatment but did not survive. The passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Chesire Medical Center.

The driver of the trailer, a 44-year-old man, was not hurt in the crash.

Mayer was a freshman defender on the Keene State women's Soccer team. In a statement announcing her death, the Department of Athletics and Recreation described Mayer as a valued member of the program.

"Kelsey had the ability to make everyone laugh both on and off of the field," the statement read. "She brightened up every room she walked into with the constant smile she had on her face, and always gave 100% in everything she did."

The crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police.