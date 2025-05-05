Keith Lockhart celebrates 30 years as Boston Pops conductor with a big season ahead

Keith Lockhart is celebrating his 30th anniversary with the Boston Pops and looking ahead to what this season will bring.

Three decades ago this week, Lockhart was first introduced as the Pops' new conductor. In the years that followed, he has become synonymous with the city, putting his own stamp on the 140-year-old institution.

"If I had one word for my 35-year-old self, I'd say relax," Lockhart told WBZ-TV.

30 years with the Boston Pops

Principal bassist Larry Wolfe thinks Lockhart was born to fill the role.

"He had some very serious shoes to fill with Arthur Fiedler and then John Williams," said Wolfe. "And he did so beautifully, gracefully. He can do anything. He walks onstage, he'll pick up the baton and begin to conduct as if he's been doing it for an hour before. It's just, it's that natural and that fluid."

The beloved conductor doesn't feel like this time with the Pops started that way.

"It's one of those things that they give you a lot of responsibility and visibility that you never had and you want very much not to fail," said Lockhart. "I remember the first five to 10 years I was here as being hard...Boston believes in its cultural institutions the same way it believes in its sports teams. That can always cut a little both ways because that also means they demand a lot out of them, but by and large, you really feel supported by the entire community when you're here."

Principal bassoonist Josh Baker is new to the Pops this season. He said Lockhart made an immediate impact on him.

"I did go sub as an undergrad student, he would come up and say hello to me," said Baker. "And I think those little acts of kindness and consideration and attention when you are young and impressionable create a warm atmosphere and it's something that you do remember."

Lockhart said of his more than 2,500 Pops performances, some do stand out like, "appearing onstage in the middle of the field at the Superdome in February of 2002 when the Patriots began the dynasty. [That] was pretty exciting."

Pops musicians know how lucky they are to have Lockhart leading the orchestra.

"I think it's one of those things that's not just ingrained in the culture here in Boston but in America, everyone knows what it is," said Baker. "And I think that's a testament to the power of what this organization has done."

"I'll remember him always for the professionalism, the honesty, the clarity," said Wolfe. "Just can't say enough about him."

Cynthia Erivo and "Jaws"

Kicking off his 30th season with the baton is a sold-out concert featuring Cynthia Erivo.

"She is just a stunning performer and has recently jumped into a real high degree of visibility, which we're thrilled by," said Lockhart. "It's going to be my first time working with her."

Also on tap this spring is "Jaws" in concert and the Fidelity Investments Young Artists Competition, where four high school students get to perform with the Pops.

"It's a great experience for them," said Lockhart. "It's a very exciting day to be in the audience too because these kids are so enthusiastic and so good."

Cody Fry will perform that same night. Lockhart said Fry, "really has fascinating approaches and ways to think about orchestral music, which is not the usual thing you say about a huge internet sensation. And I think it's the beginning of a really, really cool relationship."

What's next for Lockhart?

So what does the future hold for the maestro?

"I would say what's next for me after 30 years in this job in the short term is 31 years in this job," said Lockhart. "And obviously I won't be here forever, but in the time I am here, I'm going to try to continue to push the ball forward and try to do what I think the Pops does best, which is connect people to great music and connect people to each other."