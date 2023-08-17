Keion White limps off field during Patriots-Packers joint practice

BOSTON -- Patriots rookie defensive end Keion White was one of the most exciting players to watch during the team's first preseason game. But White's follow-up may have to be put on hold after he left the practice field Thursday with a leg injury.

White had to leave New England's joint practice session with the Packers in Green Bay after apparently injuring his right leg during a Green Bay 2-minute drill. White was on the ground for 20-30 seconds, according to Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald, and limped off the field after getting checked out by New England's trainers.

Keion White was down for 20-30 seconds during the Packers’ 2-minute drill. Teammates took a knee and he received medical attention. He’s walking slowly now on his own. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 17, 2023

Keion White just went down. Took his time getting up. Walking off a right leg issue as he comes off. — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) August 17, 2023

Thursday was New England's second joint practice with the Packers, leading up to Saturday's preseason tilt in Green Bay. White's availability for that preseason clash is now in question.

Which is too bad, because White was a beast on the New England defensive line last Thursday night against Houston. The second-round pick out of Georgia Tech had two solo tackles, an assist, and a QB hit during his 27 snaps against the Texans. He brought down Houston rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud from behind when he attempted to run for a first down on a third-and-4, and later delivered a crushing hit on Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale when he tried to recover a bad handoff, which allowed Calvin Munson to recover the ball for the Patriots.

The hype has been high on White since the Patriots drafted the 6-foot-5, 286-pound lineman, as he should make a tough New England defense even more stout -- and dangerous -- on the line. The Patriots have to be hoping that the rookie's injury isn't very serious and he can get back on the field soon.