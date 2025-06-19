Head of Massachusetts State Police responds to Karen Read verdict

The latest on the Karen Read verdict as the town of Canton looks to move on

Massachusetts State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble said that in the aftermath of the Karen Read case, the department will continue to work on improvements in oversight and accountability.

On Wednesday, Read was acquitted of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of bodily injury in the 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe. Read was found guilty of operating under the influence (OUI).

Several members of the Massachusetts State Police were disciplined in recent months for their conduct during Read's case. That included Michael Proctor, the lead investigator who was fired after Read's first trial.

Noble issued a statement about the verdict on Thursday.

"The Massachusetts State Police extends its sincere condolences to the loved ones of Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe," Noble said. "The events of the last three years have challenged our Department to thoroughly review our actions and take concrete steps to deliver advanced investigative training, ensure appropriate oversight, and enhance accountability. Under my direction as Colonel, the State Police has, and will continue to, improve in these regards. Our focus remains on delivering excellent police services that reflect the value of professionalism and maintain public trust."

Massachusetts State Police said that since Noble joined the department in October 2024, he has implemented new training for members assigned in investigative roles. That includes training on courtroom testimony and new policies surrounding social media and personal phone use.

Proctor was fired in part for messages he sent about Read on his personal phone.

Additional trainings were added surrounding case management and reporting, as well as the DNA process, police said.