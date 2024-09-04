Geoff Noble, next colonel of Massachusetts State Police, named by Gov. Maura Healey

Man accused in connection with Lawrence mother's murder held without bail and other top stories

BOSTON - Retired New Jersey State Police Col. Geoff Noble has been selected by Gov. Maura Healey as the next colonel of the Massachusetts State Police.

Noble will replace Colonel Jack Mawn, who has been serving as interim colonel since February 2023. Mawn replaced Colonel Chris Mason, who retired.

"Today, I welcome Geoff Noble to the Massachusetts State Police and congratulate him on his appointment. It has been the honor of my career to serve in this leadership role, and I would like to express my gratitude to the men and women of the Department for their extraordinary work during my tenure. Despite the challenges facing our profession, they consistently conducted themselves with professionalism and compassion," said Mawn in a statement.

Noble served with the New Jersey State Police for 30 years. He grew up in Rhode Island and attended Mount St. Charles Academy in Woonsocket.

"Lieutenant Colonel Geoffrey Noble has dedicated his career to public service, rising to the highest levels of the New Jersey State Police and delivering results on some of the most pressing issues facing law enforcement. He is a principled, respected leader who is widely praised for his integrity, compassion and ability to bring people together. I'm confident that he is the leader that our hardworking State Police team and the people of Massachusetts deserve," said Healey in a statement.