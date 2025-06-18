Friend of John O'Keefe says celebration after Karen Read verdict was "disgusting"

Karen Read found not guilty on most serious charges in retrial

After Karen Read was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, cheers erupted outside the courthouse in Dedham, Massachusetts. One of O'Keefe's friends from college said the celebration was "disgusting."

"It was disgusting," said John Jackson. "The family heard it. It was disgusting."

Read was only convicted of operating under the influence of alcohol. O'Keefe died on January 29, 2022 after he was found in the snow in front of a home in Canton, Massachusetts.

After she was acquitted of the most serious charges, she spoke to the crowd of hundreds of supporters outside Norfolk Superior Court. She said, "no one has fought harder for justice for John O'Keefe than I have, than I have and my team."

O'Keefe's family and friends do not agree. "Johnny deserved much more than this. He just deserved much more than this," Jackson said. "This circus, it's unacceptable."

The O'Keefe family left the courthouse privately and gathered down the street after the verdict. "The family knew this was a possibility, so they were ready for anything," Jackson said.

"It's no justice"

Jackson was emotional, especially talking about O'Keefe's orphaned niece and nephew. O'Keefe moved to Canton and became their legal guardian after their parents died.

"Life is not fair, and they learned that when their parents passed and then Johnny passed," Jackson said. "It's no justice."

Jackson said he did respect the jury's decision. "It is what it is. You just move on. We'll figure out the next steps," he said.