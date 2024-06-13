Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial testimony Day 24

DEDHAM – The high-profile Karen Read murder trial resumes on Thursday with testimony from Massachusetts State Police Lt. Brian Tully. He worked with Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the case whose derogatory messages were at the center of testimony this week.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside a Canton home during a snowstorm after a night of drinking.

Her defense argues that O'Keefe was actually killed during a fight inside former Boston police officer Brian Albert's home at 34 Fairview Road.

Karen Read's phone calls to John O'Keefe's phone

Tully testified about phone activity after the time that investigators believe O'Keefe was killed.

According to Tully, from 12:30 a.m. to 6:03 a.m. on January 29, 2022, Read's phone called O'Keefe 53 times.

Why didn't police search 34 Fairview Road?

Prosecutor Adam Lally began questioning Tully Thursday about why he never searched Brian Albert's home after O'Keefe's body was found in the lawn.

"We had no reason to believe the evidence pointed to the home at 34 Fairview," Tully said.

Tully said he did not believe O'Keefe ever entered the home, so he had no reason to search the home.

"I have evidence he was outside. But I don't anything inside the residence," Tully said.

What has happened this week in the Karen Read trial?

Tully began his testimony on Wednesday after Proctor concluded tense cross-examination.

Proctor was grilled about what he described as "unprofessional and regrettable" text messages. In one message to his sister that he read in court, Proctor said about Read, "Hopefully she kills herself."

"I had a long discussion with him about the content and nature of them," Tully said about Proctor's text messages Wednesday when he began his testimony. "I expressed my displeasure at his unprofessionalism and the content of them, and then I reported it up my chain of command."

Who is Karen Read?



Read is facing charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

The 45-year-old woman from Mansfield, Massachusetts pleaded not guilty to hitting and killing O'Keefe. Read claims she is the victim of a coverup by people including law enforcement.

What's the schedule for the Karen Read murder trial this week?

Full days of testimony are planned on Thursday and Friday to end the week. There was no court on Tuesday.

A portion of one day this week is likely to be spent with attorneys questioning potential defense witnesses without the jury present.