Watch Live: Karen Read defense witnesses interviewed without jury present at murder trial

DEDHAM - Court is back in session in the Karen Read murder trial on Tuesday, but the jury will not be there. Instead, there will be a series of interviews today with witnesses the defense plans to call to the stand.

You can watch a livestream of the proceedings in the CBS News Boston video player above.

Read's attorneys told WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex that prosecutors will likely wrap up their case this week and the defense could start to make its arguments as early as Friday. But first, some of their potential witnesses will be interviewed Tuesday at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham so Judge Beverly Cannone can determine what can or cannot be said in front of jurors.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow in front of 34 Fairview Road in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022. Her defense says she is the victim of an elaborate coverup involving law enforcement and others.

Defense witness plans to testify about alleged dog attack

One of the defense witnesses is Dr. Marie Russell, who plans to testify that O'Keefe's injuries are consistent with a dog attack. The defense has previously argued that scratches on O'Keefe's arm could have been caused by a German Shepherd mix once owned by Brian Albert.

The Commonwealth filed a motion to exclude Russell's testimony, saying they were surprised when the defense referenced a dog attack in opening statements. An expert witnesses for the prosecution also testified that samples taken from from O'Keefe's body did not contain canine DNA.

Crash experts for the defense are also expected to be interviewed on Tuesday.

What's happened so far this week in the Karen Read murder trial?

On Monday, jurors were shown the last text messages sent between Read and O'Keefe.

On the morning before O'Keefe's death, Read texted him, "You have really hurt me this time" and "Tell me if you are interested in someone else."

O'Keefe denied being interested in another woman and said "Things haven't been great between us for awhile. Ever consider that?"

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Nicholas Guarino also read texts from Read in which she said she was back home in Mansfield. But her lawyer said outside of court that she went back to O'Keefe's house.

Also on Monday, the prosecution called a digital intelligence expert who testified that controversial Google searches by Jennifer McCabe about how long it takes to die in the cold were made after 6:23 a.m., and not 2:27 a.m. as the defense says.

Who is Karen Read?

Read is a 44-year-old from Mansfield who was dating O'Keefe at the time of his death.

She has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.