2 Massachusetts State Police troopers with ties to Karen Read case under internal investigation

BOSTON - Two Massachusetts State Police troopers linked to the Karen Read case are now facing an internal investigation.

Detective Lieutenant Brian Tully and Sergeant Yuri Bukhenik are the subject of an active internal affairs investigation, the State Police said Tuesday night. The troopers remain on full duty.

The State Police said the investigation of a third trooper, Lieutenant John Fanning, has concluded. "The Department's internal affairs investigation determined that there was insufficient evidence to prove or disprove the allegation that Lieutenant Fanning violated rules and regulations by failing to uphold the responsibilities of a supervisory member," State Police said. "This allegation has been classified as unfounded."

Details about the investigation of Lieutenant Tully and Sergeant Bukhenik have not been released.

Proctor's text messages about Read

During the Read trial, the troopers were linked to text messages about the defendant.

Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the case, was relieved of duty hours after the judge declared a mistrial. He has since been suspended without pay.

On the witness stand during the trial, Proctor admitted that he sent offensive text messages about Read during the investigation. It was disclosed that Proctor spoke inappropriately about Read with Fanning and Bukhenik. Lieutenant Tully is their supervisor.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, Detective Lieutenant Brian Tully, Lieutenant John Fanning and Sergeant Yuri Bukhenik AP/CBS Boston



Tully and Bukhenik both testified during the trial.

The day after Trooper Proctor testified, Canton Police Officer Kevin Albert was placed on paid administrative leave, pending an independent investigation.

New trial date, motions to dismiss

The judge declared a mistrial in the case earlier this month. Read was back in court Monday, and the judge set a retrial date of January 27, 2025.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV in January 2022 and leaving him to die in a snowstorm in Canton. She's been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence and leaving the scene of bodily injury or death.

Since the mistrial, defense attorneys have filed motions to dismiss two of the charges, murder and leaving the scene.

A juror told WBZ they reached unanimous verdicts of not guilty on those two charges during their deliberations.